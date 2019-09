Nioxin

3d Styling Pro Thick Thickening Spray

$15.30

Buy Now Review It

Attain healthy and thick hair with this spray, which is combined with botanical. It enters hair shaft to boost radiance, while stimulating blood circulation in scalp to promote voluminous and strong tresses. Brand Story Nioxin is the only salon brand with 25+ years of experience in thinning hair. Nioxin, supported by The Institute of Trichologists, believes the scalp is an extension of facial skin and requires the same attention and care.