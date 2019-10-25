Urban Outfitters

3d Led Gala Essential Oil Diffuser

$65.00 $54.00

This crystal ball might not show you your future, but will help you feel more chill about it with the scent of essential oils and holographic LED light affects! Plug-in ultrasonic diffuser humidifies and adds your scent of choice to the air while boasting LED mood lighting with over 14 colors to choose from, timed diffusion, diffusion variation + 3D effects. Offers up to 12 hours of continuous diffusion without having to re-fill the tank!