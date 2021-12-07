Senpai3D

3d Hyrule Video Game Map Laser Cut Wood

Treat yourself to a hand made unique item of art for your home. This amazing piece of art is inspired by the LoZ Series. It is a multi layered 3d map of hylian land made of 6 unique layers of wood with custom, hand painted acrylic remakes of the hearts and rupees lining the bottom of the frame The dimensions of this are 11.5" x 12.5" and is preinstalled with a hanging ring on the back so its ready to display straight out of the box. I also offer a smaller 8.5" x 9.25" version where all of the layers are combined into one to make a lovely, detailed 2d map Choose between a wide variety of colors as each piece of wood used is hand stained, high quality Baltic birch ply. Including: Black, Birch, Walnut, Mahogany, Grey, and Java. Additional colors can be made upon request as well Want a custom line color to better match the stain you choose? Just let me know and I can make any color happen <3 These layers are hand assembled and hand glued to make a single incredible multi layered item of art that can either be hung or stand on its own. Custom engraving on the front and back are also available for no extra charge! --Legal Notice-- **This is not an officially licensed product and is only considered FAN ART, the item is 3D Printed and assembled by me. Fan Art is protected under Fair Use. If you have any concerns, please contact me before placing any reports with Etsy.** **This product never must be considered as an official merchandise. ** **I do not claim any ownership of the maps design and this model is a handmade replica made specifically for cosplay and entertainment purposes.**