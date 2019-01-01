Stila

3d Dazzle Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow Set

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

What it is: A limited-edition trio of long-wearing, lustrous shadows to add starry-eyed sparkle to your lids.What it does: Glitter & Glow delivers rich, beautiful color with a high-shimmer sheen minus the glitter. A pearl-packed translucent base offers versatile wear. The buildable formula contains over 40% water which gives it a barely there, refreshing feel and smooth color laydown. Its non-tacky, transfer-resistant adhesive base also means minimal fallout and no primer required.Shades include:- Golden Girl- Perlina- Kitten KarmaHow to use: Apply to your lid and blend using your fingers or a brush. Wear alone or over eyeshadow."/