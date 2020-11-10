KOSBON

367 Pcs Baking Set

$42.99

[367 PCS COMPLETE CAKE SET] –Including everything you need to start making cakes like a PRO! Turntable, 3 PCS Leakproof Cake Pans.cake levler，chocolate mold，flour siev flag,Egg Beaters,Muffin Cup Molds, Paper CupCakes,Carved Pens, Numbered Icing tips, Disposable Bags, flags,Russian tips,Scrapper Sets,Silicone Bags,Russian Tricoupers, Ciong Coupers,Cream Scraper,Straigh&Angled Spatula,Cake Server,Cake knife,Cake Smoother,Cake Board,baking papers.Flower Nail&Lifter,Cleaning Brush,Pattern Chart [High Quality Food-grade Safety Materials] – All the cake kits meet US Food-Grade standards, made of high quality food-grade 304 Stainless Steel, silicone and plastic. Sturdy and Reusable, safe for family cake making. It’s good cake decoration kits for you to make Cheese Cakes, Pound Cakes, Chiffon Cakes, Fondant Cakes. [3 Sizes Springform Cake Pans] – 3 different sizes pans (4-7-9 inch) for you to make cake embryos, or cheesecakes and multi-layer cakes. All Springform Pans are oven safe up to 445℉ and made of high quality carbon steel, Non-stick and easy to release. Great cake baking set for starters any ages and levels of cake-making. [Excellent Cake Decorating Supplies for Cake Lovers] – Our cake decoration supplies includes 48 Icing tips with number and chart, 7 Russian tips and 9 Carved Pens. You can Custom and decorate various cakes with all cake decorating kits. We includes muffin cup molds to make cupcakes. A hand-made cake can express your love and sincerity to the maximum as a gift, the cake is good for daily desserts, birthday parties, wedding parties, and merry christma decoration. [Ideal Gift for Baker and Women ] – Ideal present for Birthday, Anniversary and Easter. You will get a complete cake decorating tools to make any cakes as a cake making starter and professional. NOTICE! You will receive 3 PCS cake pan and no bue decorating pen.Please use soft brush to wash cake pans.