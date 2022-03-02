Pangaia

365 Signature Track Pants

$140.00

Buy Now Review It

At Pangaia

These Signature Recycled Cotton Track Pants are made with a responsibly sourced, high quality, recycled and organic cotton mix. The Stone color is created using a recycled water system. The fabric weight is a thicker, heavyweight recycled cotton that’s perfect for days you want a cozier feel. The material is brushed on the inside with a luxuriously soft, fuzzy, plush handfeel.