Furbo

360° Dog Camera

FULL HD CAMERA WITH 360° ROTATING VIEW - The NEW Furbo 360° Dog Camera gives you best-in-class HD video quality with 360-degree rotating view for full room coverage, day & night. Stunning 1080p liveview and high quality 4x zoom let you easily check on your home, speak to family, and toss treats to pets. Know what’s going on in your home from anywhere - no more missed moments or blind spots. REALTIME 2-WAY AUDIO & COLOR NIGHT VISION - Seamlessly hear and speak with family members and pets at home, and adjust volume in-app for crystal clear audio. Color night vision provides enhanced night vision with infrared technology to see in the dark, and enjoy vivid color vision in low light. FUN ADJUSTABLE TREAT TOSSING - Toss a treat to your dog via the free Furbo iOS/Android app. All new Treat Toss allows you to adjust treat size to suit your dog's needs. Fill Furbo with your dog’s favorite treats to use as a reward, or as a distraction for symptoms of separation anxiety like pacing, barking or licking. REAL-TIME SMART ALERTS - Smart alerts give you reliable insight into what’s happening at home. Furbo’s BARKING SENSOR detects when your dog is barking and sends push notifications to your smartphone. With Furbo Dog Nanny (subscription sold separately), you get additional alerts like Dog Activity Alert, Person Alert, CO/Smoke Alarm Alert and many more, to avoid home emergencies and accidents. EASY 3-STEP SETUP & SECURITY - 1) Plug the USB cord into a power outlet 2) Download the Furbo app 3) Connect to your home WiFi. Furbo 360° Dog Camera uses bank-level encryption to ensure your data remains private. Enable 2-Step Verification to keep your account secure. A stable internet connection & WiFi signal are recommended for best performance.