Heliocare

360 Color Gel Oil-free Beige Spf50 50 Ml

Details Heliocare 360 Color Gel Oil-free Beige SPF 50 50 ml Natural-looking foundation coverage with a matte finish in a light, easy-to-blend fluid – perfect for all skin types including oily skin. Available in beige or bronze. Unique oil-free dry touch texture with advanced filters and Bioshield System that provides broad spectrum protection against UVA, UVB, Visible Light and IR-A. Enriched with Fernblock® FC for powerful antioxidant activity, and actives which repair sun damage, such as DNA damage and premature skin aging. Enriched with anti-bacterial, anti-microbial and sebum controlling technology, it is recommended for sensitive and acne prone skin. Its oil-free dry touch formulation makes it particularly suitable for normal, combination and oily skin types, reducing shine caused by humid climate. Paraben free.