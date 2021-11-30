Morphe

35x Big Primpin’ Artistry Palette

$26.00

At Ulta Beauty

Take that glam all the way with Morphe's 35X Big Primpin' Artistry Palette, which features a stunning lineup of shades that are equal parts naughty and nice. Features Beyond-creamy color Highly pigmented Super blendable Shades Row 1: Power On (matte pale cream), Make It Pop (icy champagne shimmer), Prep Werk (metallic cream), Eyes Wide Strut (light pink shimmer), Awe Ready (matte pale pink) Double Take (matte pastel peach), Freshen Up (matte peachy orange) Row 2: Born to Stun (metallic champagne), Glam Room (matte orange cream), Chic Yeah (golden peach duo chrome), Grab Attention (matte peach with sparkle), Big Pretty (metallic peachy gold), Beauty Secret (matte apricot), Grand Entrance (golden shimmer) Row 3: Super Smize (metallic gold), Live Large (metallic copper), Mirror Check (matte warm peach), Very Merry (golden pink duo chrome), Going Somewhere? (matte light brown), Boom Out (matte coral), Bling to Life (metalllic rosy bronze) Row 4: Vanity Hour (matte caramel), This Is Major (apricot shimmer), Volume Up (matte blush), Megawatt Hot (metallic bronze), So Gorg (matte rosy brown), Wowza (metallic peachy copper), Total Inspo (matte terracotta) Row 5: All Luxe (metallic iced peach), Badonka Bling (deep brown shimmer), Epic Edge (matte smoky brown), Shazam (burnt copper shimmer), Places to Whoa (matte brown), Matte Max (matte deep brick), Smoke Show (matte deep brown)