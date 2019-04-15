Morphe

35os Nature Glow Shimmer Eyeshadow Palette

£23.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

With 35 shimmering, velvety-textured shadows – from palest ivory to dark chocolate via a rainbow of orange, tangerine and pomegranate hues – this palette stars a multitude of sumptuous, neutral tones; earthy ochres sit alongside fiery coppers and shades of rust, mocha, bronze and peachy-apricots, to create the ultimate eye make up wardrobe in one, slimline (portable!) case. A favourite of professional make up artists, the buttery powders blend together beautifully to achieve a seamless, high-definition finish. It’s a brilliant present for your favourite make up maven, as well as an affordable (and very necessary) treat-to-self. We’ll race you to the checkout…