Cuisinart

350 Watt Bpa-free Blender, Black, 32 Ounce

Powerful 350-watt motor with a sleek electronic touchpad and LED indicator lights Standby Mode; Safety interlock and Auto Stop features High, low and pulse controls with a patented ultra sharp stainless steel blade Meet the Cuisinart SmartPower Compact Portable Blending/Chopping System the slim and trim powerhouse that does it all! Use the streamlined blender jar to make smoothies in a flash! Mince herbs in the chopping cup and whip up custom drinks right in the travel cups weve included four of them so everyone can have their favorite! Designed to fit anywhere, the Compact Portable Blending/ Chopping System delivers big-blender performance, with a 350-watt motor and the ease of single-hand operation with the user-friendly electronic touchpad! Stainless steel accents create an attractive, fashionable addition to any kitchen. New BPA free Tritan from Eastman co-polyestor is used for the all vessels blender jar, chopping cup and your travel cups. They are all shatter resistant and dishwasher safe. A real timesaver, cleanup and maintenance become simple chores. Product Parts and Benefits 32-oz. BPA-free easy-grip blending jar with cover and pour lid has a unique, sturdy design for all your blending needs. Lid fits on top with a 1-oz. measured pour lid. 8-oz BPA-free chopping cup with lid handles a variety of food preparation tasks including chopping, grinding and whipping. Four 16-oz BPA-free travel cups with lids allow you to blend for one. Make your favorite drinks: smoothies, protein, health and diet drinks and more! Two high-quality blade assemblies are strong enough for all blending, chopping and grinding tasks. They are self-aligning so that the cups easily fit on the base. Blade assemblies are interchangeable for desired tasks. Heavy-duty motor base with stainless steel accent is sturdy and stable, housing a compact 350-watt motor with a safety interlock feature. 3-function touchpad control with LED indicator lights is easy to use, read and clean. The blue LED lights clearly indicate what speed you ar