The Simple Co
32oz Laundry Detergent – 60 Loads
$18.00
At The Simple Co
Made from organic and natural ingredients, one 32oz jar of The Simply Co. laundry detergent will clean up to 60 loads of laundry depending on the size of your load! Use 1 tbsp for a small load, and 2 for a bigger load. Using all natural ingredients that you can actually pronounce; your ingredient list can be found on your recycled and plastic-free packaging. The Simply Co. is the ideal detergent solution for the environmentally conscious consumer. 100% biodegradable. Country of Origin: USA