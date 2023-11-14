Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
New Balance
327 Low-top Sneakers
$137.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Need a few alternatives?
New Balance
327 Low-top Sneakers
BUY
$137.00
Farfetch
New Balance
Ct302 Trainers
BUY
£95.00
ASOS
VEJA
V-12
BUY
$260.00
The Iconic
Coach
Runner Sneaker
BUY
$195.00
Coach Outlet
More from New Balance
New Balance
Ct302 Trainers
BUY
£95.00
ASOS
New Balance
327 Sneakers
BUY
$100.00
Anthropologie
New Balance
327 Sneakers
BUY
$160.00
The Iconic
New Balance
574 Core
BUY
$89.99
New Balance
More from Sneakers
New Balance
327 Low-top Sneakers
BUY
$137.00
Farfetch
New Balance
Ct302 Trainers
BUY
£95.00
ASOS
VEJA
V-12
BUY
$260.00
The Iconic
Coach
Runner Sneaker
BUY
$195.00
Coach Outlet
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted