New Balance

327

$99.99

Buy Now Review It

At New Balance

First these are just CUTE and fashion forward! Fashion wear is how I intended to wear these. But ouch wore them in the house and my toes were in PAIN. I have long toes. BMed width feet. So when I get shoes I have to mindful of a roomy toenox .Ive tried w's, and too sloppy on my feet. I sent back and was bummed couldn't get the black in 11.5... SOLD OUT...so white and BLK..is my 2nd choice I'm going to try 1/2 sz up..