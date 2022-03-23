PUR Home

Oxygen Whitener Whitens and fights stains. Always free from fragrances, solvents, chlorine and other harsh chemicals. Comes with a 1 oz. scoop. No ammonia. No dyes. Safe for septic tank. Scented with Pure Essential Oils. Handcrafted in the USA. How to Use: Laundry Booster: 1 Scoop (2 Tablespoons) per load of laundry Pre-Treat & Stain Remover: Sprinkle directly on stain and spray PUR Home Multi-Surface Cleaner onto powder & stain to saturate. Rub cleaners into stain and let sit. Allow to sit or soak for up to 15-20 minutes and than wash with PUR Home Laundry Detergent. Additional Uses: Hand Washing. Tile and Grout. Carpet Stain remover. 32 oz