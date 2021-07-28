PROBTTL

32 Oz Bpa Free Motivational Water Bottle

GLASS WATER BOTTLES WITH TIMES TO DRINK - It is even easier than ever for you to drink the right amount of water every day. Our top quality daily drink reminder water bottle has convenient hourly time markers that help you boost your daily water intake. This reusable water bottle with times to drink is great motivation for any fitness goal including muscle gain, weight loss, and tracking water intake during workout, gym, and exercise MOTIVATIONAL WATER BOTTLE - Our Probttl water bottle inspires you to drink more water with the encouraging quote reminders of daily benefits of drinking water. Our borosilicate glass water bottle with caps comes with food-grade silicone sleeve which provides maximum impact protection and can generally withstand tips and short falls DURABLE AND LEAK PROOF - Our leak proof, eco-friendly, and reusable water bottle with hourly markings is made of borosilicate glass which is BPA, BPS, PVC, Lead, and Cadmium free; This durable and reusable glass bottle will not crack under extreme temperature and pressure DISHWASHER SAFE GLASS WATER BOTTLE - This drink water bottle bamboo lid should be hand washed only and place the bottle in top dishwasher rack. You can use this hourly water bottle tracker at home, office, school take it to the gym or anywhere OUR COMMITMENT - We are confident that our motivational glass water bottles will surely be loved, utilized, and admired for its quality; However, if for any reasons within 90 days it gets broken or its lid gets faulty, get in touch for a full replacement. So, what are you waiting for? Get your 32 Ounce Time Marked Water Bottle today!