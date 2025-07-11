Hydro Flask

Sync up to your significant other with ease when you bring We-Vibe tech into your love-making. The newest generation Sync Simple couple's vibrator has all the makings of a go-to pleasure toy with its dual stimulation and app-controlled capabilities. Ergonomically designed with an adjustable, flexible fit, bend the textured 'please' shape to target the clitoris and G-spot during partnered penetration (with a strap-on or penis). Using the single-button control on the toy, the remote control, or the We-Vibe app, explore 10 rumbling vibration modes to deliver hands-free, jaw-dropping stimulation for both of you at exactly the same time. The We-Vibe Sync is completely waterproof for you to take into the bath, shower or wherever you want to get wet and wild with your S.O. - but be sure not to submerse the remote as it is only splash-proof. Your slim new vibe comes in three different colors with its very own cotton pouch for easy storage and travel. Ensure your sex is as smooth as possible by covering your Sync in good quality, water-based lube before use.