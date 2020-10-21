Room Essentials

30pc Kitchen Utensil Set

$20.00 $18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Outfit your kitchen utensil drawer in one fell swoop with this 30-pc. set by Room Essentials;. The black and white collection consists of tools made from heat-resistant nylon, stainless steel and silicone. Includes slotted spoon, basting spoon, solid turner, slotted spatula, tongs, 2 silicone spatulas, 3 mixing spoons, stainless steel grater, veggie peeler, egg whisk, pizza cutter, butterfly can opener, wood-handled brush, egg slicer, 4 chip clips, 4-pc. sets of measuring cups, spoons and a plastic tray to hold the tools. Imported. Tray: 2-1/2H x 13W x 15L".Includes: 1 Tray1 Paring knife4 Clips1 Cutting board1 Ice cream scoop1 Spoon1 Slotted Spoon1 Turner1 Waiter’s corkscrew1 Whisk1 Grater6 Measuring Cup6 Measuring Spoon1 Spatula1 Tongs1 Can Opener1 Pizza cutter