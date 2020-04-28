Pinzon by Amazon

300 Thread Count Ultra Soft Cotton Bed Sheet Set

$37.97

100% Cotton Imported Full sheet set made of 100% cotton; includes a 94-by-100-inch flat sheet, a 54-by-75-by-16-inch fitted sheet, and two 21-by-32-inch pillowcases, each with a 4-inch hem 300-thread-count weave offers breathability and stays cool to the touch, making it ideal for warm climates or summer months Percale fabric that is brushed for peach-like softness Uses Technofit technology, which includes a thick elastic band around the perimeter of the fitted sheet to keep it securely in place on the mattress Solid color for easy coordinating with surrounding décor; machine wash and tumble dry on low