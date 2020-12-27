Coyuchi

300 Thread Count Organic Percale Sheets

$108.00 $64.80

Clean, crisp organic cotton is tightly woven into a substantial, 300-thread count percale, creating a smooth and breathable classic for the bed that wears exceptionally well with time. Contrary to the sheen of sateen, percale features a cooler feel that keeps warm sleepers comfortable in any climate, creating better air flow for those who are looking to avoid the discomfort of hot, humid nights. A lengthy 7” hem ensures that the pillowcases and flat sheets maintain their shape year-round.