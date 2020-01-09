Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

30″ Round Large Mirror – Wood Gold – Hearth & Hand™ With Magnolia

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

A lot more than just a regular mirror to check your reflection as you step out of the house, the Large Round Mirror from Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia brings dimension to any space in your abode. Mounted on a wood-like frame in a natural finish, this round wall mirror makes for a wonderful accent piece that seamlessly coordinates with a variety of decor styles and themes. Whether you hang it in your living room, vanity, entryway or any other room, this decorative round mirror will brighten dim-lit areas and add a touch of brilliance to any wall in your home.Celebrate the everyday with Hearth & Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip & Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends.