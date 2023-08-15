United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Wolford x Mugler
30 Denier Tights
$115.00$69.00
At Net-A-Porter
Editors’ Notes Part of Wolford's collaboration with Mugler, these tights combine the former's innovative fabrics with the latter's form-fitting shapes. They're made from sheer stretch fabric with a 30 denier finish and have a high-rise, knitted waistband. The body-shaping panels at the back are designed to sculpt and smooth, while giving you a little extra support.