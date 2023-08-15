Wolford x Mugler

30 Denier Tights

$115.00 $69.00

Editors’ Notes Part of Wolford's collaboration with Mugler, these tights combine the former's innovative fabrics with the latter's form-fitting shapes. They're made from sheer stretch fabric with a 30 denier finish and have a high-rise, knitted waistband. The body-shaping panels at the back are designed to sculpt and smooth, while giving you a little extra support.