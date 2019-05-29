Keeping drinks and snacks chilled on the go is no bother with the Coleman 30-Can Soft Cooler with Removable Liner. A removable liner fits inside the zippered main compartment and comes in handy if you're chilling your items with ice. At the end of the day, simply take the liner out to dump any ice melt. You can also keep items cool with ice substitutes, in which case, using the liner is optional. This cooler also has a zippered front pocket, 2 side mesh pockets, a dry storage pouch, and lid bungees so you can store snacks that don't need to be chilled within easy reach.