Tibi

3 Ways To Tackle This Season’s Most Ott Trend: Vinyl

£415.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

When visiting our US studio, Tibi's founder Amy Smilovic told us that she and her design team were craving classic hues this fall, but couldn't resist adding a few pops of bold color. Worn on the runway, this skirt is made from glossy faux leather embossed with a croc pattern. It's cut in a pencil silhouette with a slit at the front so the fit's not restrictive. Take your cue from the show and style it with a sweater and casual shoes.