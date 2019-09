Sies Marjan

3 Ways To Nail The Viral Trend Replacing Cycling Shorts

£480.00

Buy Now Review It

At Browns

This multicoloured Sies Marjan Peyton glitter tie-dye top features a high neck, straight hem, long sleeves, ruched detail across the front, glitter finish and zip fastening at the back. According to our friends over at Teen Vogue, 'There’s a childlike quality to rainbow ensembles, exuding a sense of carefree happiness,' which is why we'll be gambolling around the playground in our new Sies Marjan top.