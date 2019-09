Miu Miu

3 Ways To Nail The Viral Trend Replacing Cycling Shorts

£725.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

This khaki-green camouflage-patterned cardigan was seen on Miu Miu’s AW19 runway, which sought to embody strength and femininity. It’s crafted in Italy from wool jacquard to a relaxed silhouette finished with a ribbed-knit V-neck and patch pockets. Wear it with a T-shirt, cargo trousers and chunky boots to echo the show’s utility-inspired styling.