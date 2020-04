Bed Bath & Beyond

3-way Combo Showerhead With Bonus Wall Bracket In Chrome

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath & Beyond

Enjoy a luxurious spa experience at home with the 3-Way Combo Showerhead with Bonus Wall Bracket. With a sleek chrome finish, this showerhead and handheld shower can be used together or separate for 48 different water flow patterns.