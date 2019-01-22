Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Storage & Organization
Salt
3-tier Wood Shoe Rack
$14.99
$11.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Bed Bath & Beyond
3-Tier Wood Shoe Rack
Featured in 1 story
The Shop Guide To Every Episode Of
Tidying Up
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Noreen Valet Storage Mirror
$169.00
$50.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wayfair
6-compartment Hanging Organizer
$11.00
$9.08
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
The Container Store
80-pocket Canvas Hanging Jewelry Organizer
$24.99
from
The Container Store
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Howell Storage Unit
$349.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Salt
DETAILS
Salt
Steel 3-tier Pole Shower Caddy
$29.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
DETAILS
Salt
Stainless Steel Flat Coarse Grater
$6.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
DETAILS
Salt
Turtle Opticals
$355.00
from
Salt
BUY
More from Storage & Organization
DETAILS
One King's Lane
Tote Baskets
$180.00
$125.55
from
One King's Lane
BUY
DETAILS
The Container Store
Tubular Hangers (72-pack)
$23.04
$19.44
from
The Container Store
BUY
DETAILS
MIZGI
Space-saving Velvet Hangers (50-pack)
$23.95
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Isaac Mizrahi
Velvet Hangers Set (30-pack)
$13.00
from
Dormify
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted