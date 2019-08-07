We've made it easy to create a style station in any space-challenged dorm room or apartment. With mobile storage for everything from makeup to accessories, our College Bath 3-Tier Rolling Cart Storage Solution makes more room for any morning routine. This Bath Solution includes: (1) Dark Grey 3-Tier Rolling Cart, (1) Countertop Pedestal Mirror, (1) Clarity 3-Drawer Stacking Makeup Organizer, (3) Medium Plastic Storage Bins and (1) X-Small Plastic Storage Bin. Price shown is for all listed components. You may edit quantities below or in your cart.