3-tier Metal Utility Cart

Easily move around the storage space in your home where you need it most with this 3-Tier Metal Utility Cart from Made By Design™. This movable narrow storage cart has three shelves with lips around the edges to make sure items are secure as it's wheeled around. Two curved handles on the top make it comfortable to push around, while the two caster wheels have the ability to lock in place for secure use when it's stationary. With mesh bottoms on the shelves that provide breathability for linens or towels, this slim wheeled storage cart is the perfect functional storage solution for your home.