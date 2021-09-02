Rebrilliant

3 Tier 12 Pair Shoe Rack

$73.04 $47.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Boots in the entryway, flats, and pumps in four different rooms – if you can never find all your shoes, it's time to start keeping them organized with a piece like this. Perfect for helping organize any entryway, this shoe rack features three tiers of shelving organizing everything from boots to sneakers. And since it's crafted from sustainable bamboo, it's a great option for an eco-friendly accent in your home. This generously sized piece has room for organizing up to 12 of your favorite pairs of shoes. Suitable for Large Shoes, Men's Size 13 and up!