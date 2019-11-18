Adidas Originals

3 Stripes Tights

Fitted design keeps everything tight to the body for maximum support during high-performance activity.Elastic waistband creates a comfortable fit.Iconic three-stripes design run down sides of pant. Slim cuffs.93% cotton, 7% spandex.Machine wash, dry flat. Imported.Product measurements were taken using size XS, inseam 28. Please note that measurements may vary by size.Measurements: Waist Measurement: 23 in. Outseam: 36 in. Inseam: 28 in. Front Rise: 9 in. Back Rise: 12 in. Leg Opening: 8 in.