3-stripes Leggings

$40.99 $20.98

Buy Now Review It

93% Cotton, 7% Elastane Made in USA or Imported Elastic closure Machine Wash Tight fit wears close but is not restrictive, and hugs the legs almost like a second skin Mid rise Translating the look of classic track pants, these women's leggings showcase signature adidas style on a long, lean silhouette. The stretchy tights have 3-Stripes down the sides and a small Trefoil logo on the leg.