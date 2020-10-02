COVERGIRL

Lash Blast Volume Mascara, Very Black

$5.99

MAX OUT THOSE LASHES: Designed to max out every lash, Lash Blast Volume Mascara creates ten times more volume instantly MEGA VOLUME IN AN INSTANT: Instant blast of fullness and length PICK YOUR SHADE: Available in four different colors, so you can choose how bold you want to go ZERO CLUMPS: This volumizing mascara evenly coats each lash with no clumping or flaking CRUELTY-FREE: Covergirl products are Leaping Bunny Certified by Cruelty-Free International, meaning they are never tested on animals Product Description Get that ultimate big-lash look with Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara. This volume-boosting mascara instantly gives lashes ten times more volume than bare lashes. Pro-tip: Pair with Covergirl Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner for extra contrast that brings your eyes out even more. Brand Story By CoverGirl