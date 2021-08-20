All-Clad

3-qt. Casserole With Lid / Stainless – Second Quality

$200.00 $99.99

Buy Now Review It

At Home & Cook

From stovetop to tabletop, the All-Clad 3-Quart Casserole with Lid evenly warms food quickly. Superior performance and a stylish appearance, the casserole is ideal for frying, boiling, simmering, and slow cooking. Constructed with a durable stainless steel interior, a pure aluminum core and a hand-polished mirror-finished exterior. The lid locks in moisture and heat to thoroughly finish meats on the stove top or in the oven. Handcrafted in the USA Premium tri-ply construction delivers even heat distribution Interior starburst finishing provides superior stick resistance Engraved capacity marking on the bottom of the pan Lifetime warranty