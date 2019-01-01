Romi

3-point Vaginal Clitoris Anal Plug Dildo Vibrator

$15.99

Buy Now Review It

Medical grade ABS and silicone, odorless, pleasant on the skin, safely use. Jumping egg + portable wear hidden type + vibration anal plug + finger masturbation set. Three-point vibration (vaginal clitoris anal) give you a triple experience. 1-AAA battery(not included). All waterproof easy to carry easy to replace internal hopper and battery replacement. Powerful but very quiet motor when using, making it suitable for lovers or for self-entertainment. Dildos and bullet-hopped eggs can be used separately or together, with multiple uses of one product.