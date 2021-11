Cuddl Duds

3-pk. Textured & Classic Crew Socks

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Midweight for all-year wear, stock up essentials with this three pack of super-soft crew socks from Cuddl Duds. Size: Sock size 9-11; fits shoe size 4-10-1/2 Special Features: Midweight Texture: Knit fabric