CB2

3-piece Peekaboo Acrylic Nesting Table Set

$199.00 $159.00

Buy Now Review It

At CB2

now you see them. Now you don't. These transparent surfaces float in the room without taking up permanent visual residency. Thick molded acrylic adds clean mod edge in one seamless turn. Clean plexi look works easy as 1-2-3 for living room entertaining or bedside stacks. Nest together or scatter room to room.