Dotted Line

3 Piece Kitchen Canister Set

$48.99 $46.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Sugar, coffee, and more can all be staged and ready to greet you each morning with this handy set of three canisters. Each jar is crafted from lead- and BPA-free ceramic and showcases a cylindrical silhouette and marble-like finish for an understated modern feel that's easily slipped into any style kitchen. As an added bonus, each piece comes with a matching wooden lid that creates an airtight seal to help keep what you're stowing fresh. And when they're empty (or just need freshening up) this set is dishwasher-safe for fuss-free cleanup.