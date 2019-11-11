Coolife

3 Piece Expandable Suitcase Set With Tsa Lock Spinner

3 piece small, medium and large luggage set made from extra strong ABS material. Mounted TSA combination lock provides peace of mind when checking cases through security. 360 degree multi-directional spinner wheels offer effortless mobility in any direction. Push-button locking handle adjusts to multiple heights for comfort when rolling the case. Interior skirted division with compression straps keep clothing neatly packed. Includes 2 year Manufacturer Warranty. Dimensions include the wheels and carry-handles: Suitcase Size Small- 15.4 x 8.7 x 22.4 -inches Medium- 17.7 x 9.8 x 26.4 -inches Large- 20.9 x 11.4 x 30.3’(12.6in when it is expandable) .Please note that ONLY 28in is Expandable, adding 15%to the scalable space.