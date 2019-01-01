Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorKitchen
Zwilling J.A. Henckels

3-piece Cheese Knife Set

$150.00$29.96
At Sur La Table
As smart as it is stylish, this 3-piece set from Zwilling makes a great gift for entertainers and cheese lovers alike. Featuring comfortable, matte brushed steel handles, these knives are designed for serving every style of cheese. The soft cheese knife features a broad blade for cutting Brie, Camembert, Gorgonzola and more—plus it doubles as a spreader. The medium-hard cheese knife features a forked serving tip—great for slicing and serving everything from cheddar to Monterey Jack. The hard cheese knife is ideal for crumbly Asiago, nutty Parmesan and all kinds of hard cheeses.
Featured in 1 story
Save Holiday Cash & Gift These Luxe Sale Finds
by Elizabeth Buxton