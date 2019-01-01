Zwilling J.A. Henckels

3-piece Cheese Knife Set

As smart as it is stylish, this 3-piece set from Zwilling makes a great gift for entertainers and cheese lovers alike. Featuring comfortable, matte brushed steel handles, these knives are designed for serving every style of cheese. The soft cheese knife features a broad blade for cutting Brie, Camembert, Gorgonzola and more—plus it doubles as a spreader. The medium-hard cheese knife features a forked serving tip—great for slicing and serving everything from cheddar to Monterey Jack. The hard cheese knife is ideal for crumbly Asiago, nutty Parmesan and all kinds of hard cheeses.