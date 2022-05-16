Pxymoer

3-piece Boho Outdoor Patio Furniture Set

3-Piece Modern Conversation Set: This outdoor wicker furniture set comes with 2 cushioned chairs and a tempered glass top table, which can create a cozy space for you to enjoy leisure time with a cup of coffee or tea. More, combining modern and simple designs, this bistro set is a perfect addition to your patio, porch, balcony, etc. Durable Rattan & Sturdy Steel Structure: This patio bistro set is made of premium all-weather rattan which has strong toughness and wear-resistance and is not easily deformed for long lasting use. Besides, supported by a heavy-duty powder coated steel frame with anti-slip foot pads, this conversation set is very stable and robust. Upgraded Comfort & Removable Cover: The wide and deep rattan chair comes with a thick sponge padded seat cushion, which provides ultimate comfort and relaxation. In addition, the cushion cover made of washable polyester fabric is equipped with a smooth zipper, making it convenient to remove and wash by hand or machine. Elegant Tempered Glass Table: The round coffee table features a tough and smooth tempered glass top, which allows you to place drinks, meals, books or decoration on top while adding more convenience to clean after use. What's more, the glass table top is tightly fixed by 4 suckers to prevent moving and sliding. Spacious Chairs - The chairs are quite roomy, provide enough room to seat comfortably and the legs that connected and arm resets are designed to provide additional support and balance as you shake the chair.