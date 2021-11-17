Calvin Klein

3-pc. Ck Everyone Gift Set

$85.00

At Macy's

A clean, green, citrus fragrance, CK Everyone is a genderless scent for today that celebrates the infinite freedom of self-expression. The multifaceted scent is fresh and provocative. Building on the iconic legacy of CK One, this new scent is vegan, made from naturally derived alcohol and infused with ingredients derived from natural origins, making this Calvin Klein's first "clean" fragrance. Organic orange oil layers over a heart of blue tea accord and a musky base of cedarwood, creating a complex, uplifting scent. The glass bottle features an elastic logo band, in homage to classic Calvin Klein Underwear, that can be worn and reused. Love every one of you in CK Everyone.