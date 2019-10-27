Native

3-pack Vegan & Cruelty Free Deodorant

$36.00 $25.20

Buy Now Review It

Aluminum Free- Native Deodorant isn’t a chemistry experiment, and is made without aluminum, parabens, phthalates, and talc Effective Protection- We tested thousands of ingredients before finding a recipe that feels light and fresh under your arms, but provides you with effective protection against odor and wetness Goes on Easy- Native Deodorant is a solid deodorant that you can apply easily. Since the deodorant doesn’t contain aluminum, it won’t stain your clothes Cruelty Free- Native Deodoratant never tests on animals, except humans who volunteer to try Native Deodorant For Men and Women- Native's high performance award winning formula is strong enough for both men and women. All you have to choose is your favorite scent