GRANNY SAYS

3-pack Trapezoid Closet Baskets

$36.99

Buy Now Review It

Polyester and Sturdy Carboard Design: Easy to access and retrieve items with the open-top design. HEAVY LOAD: Allow for moving the cute fantastic storage box with 25 lb. COLLAPSIBLE: Collapses down to be easily stowed away when not in use. DIMENSIONS: 19.7"Lx11.2"Wx8.3"H This is the BEST way to keep your closet organized!