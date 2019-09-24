Search
Products fromShopClothingIntimates
Innersy

3 Pack Menstrual Period Protective Cotton Panties

$19.99
At Amazon
The main material of the period/ postpartum panty is made of 95% natural cotton and 5% spandex. Cotton lining:100% premium cotton; leak-proof lining:89.4% polyester, 10.6% spandex
Featured in 1 story
The Best Period Underwear Styles To Shop Now
by Karina Hoshikawa