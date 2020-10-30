ArtsAndCraftsy101

3 Pack Beginner Embroidery Kit

$35.99

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Hand Embroidery Set - This package comes with 3 pieces cotton classic reserve aida with pre-printed water soluble patterns, 1 7.9 inch embroidery hoop, 3 sets of color embroidery floss to complete each pattern, the necessary embroidery needles and instructions! Each embroidery cloth is printed with a beautiful colored pattern which is extremely helpful for beginners. The embroidery cloth can be rinsed with water off after you finish and the pattern will disappear. Be careful not to come into contact with water before you are finished! After finishing your beautiful artwork, you may hang it in the living room or bedroom as a decoration. This DIY embroidery kit also makes a wonderful gift for your family and friends! Share your love of embroidery!