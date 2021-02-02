Cordinate

3-outlet Extension Cord With Surge Protection, 10 Ft

Power More – The 3 outlets and the 10ft. extra-long power cord allow you to power your iPhone, Android, laptop, tablet, Nintendo Switch, Fitbit, smartwatch, Bluetooth speaker, TV, sound system or lamps in any space Surge Protection – This unit features internal surge protection to safeguard your connected equipment from brief spikes in voltage that can be harmful to your devices. A UL listing and hassle-free replacement policy provide peace of mind that your surge protector is backed by the highest standards of safety and performance Décor – The braided fabric power cord comes in a gray and white chevron pattern that can add a personalized touch to your home décor or office space. The plug and outlets for this unit feature a corresponding white finish to further accentuate the color scheme Flat Plug Extension Cord – Keep furniture and media close to the wall with the low-profile flat plug at the end of this power strip. The angled plug allows for this surge protector to be plugged into the receptacle without blocking the other outlet Safety – Built-in tamper-resistant technology keeps foreign objects out of the outlets, eliminating potential electrical hazards to you and your family. The 13A/125VAC/1625W maximum electrical rating makes this unit perfect for indoor use Extend your style into the future with the Cordinate 3-Outlet Extension Cord. While most cords interrupt or distract from your home’s décor, this unique designer cable only contributes to the overall charm of your space. The 10ft. woven gray and white chevron fabric cord cover accents your home or work setup. The extra layer of fabric not only increases the cable’s durability, but also keeps the cord from being bent and tangled. The thoughtful construction of the extension cord includes a space-saving flat plug, making it convenient to connect your devices where space is limited. For added safety, the tamper resistant outlets help ensure any small items besides the plug will be locked out. Additionally, the extension cord includes built-in surge protection to ensure that your connected equipment stays safe from harmful voltage spikes. For a premium design that offers equal parts fashion and function, choose the Cordinate 3-Outlet Extension Cord.