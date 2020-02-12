Not going to lie, the thought of all those little plastic contact lenses piling up in a landfill or floating in the ocean tends to keep me up at night. For those reasons, Scout wins major points for sustainability and innovative, user-friendly design. There's the con of the limited base curve sizes which was not an issue for me during my one-week trial but certainly not as ideal as more expensive brand offerings. At the end of the day? If the contact lenses worked for my Sahara-like eyes, then that's as true a test as anything. Unfortunately, yes, they're an investment — and who knows if one day they'll offer a month-to-month payment option or accept vision insurance — but if you're already paying out of pocket, then you can try them with confidence knowing that Scout is doing a lot of things right.