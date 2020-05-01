Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Birchbox
3-month Subscription Gift Card
$45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Birchbox
3-Month Subscription Gift Card
Need a few alternatives?
The Nue Co.
Sleep Drops
$69.99
from
The Nue Co
BUY
Dr. Jart+
Dermask Foot Smoothing Mask
$12.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Skin Inc
Mask-have Matte And Glow Duo
$59.00
$44.25
from
Nordstrom
BUY
natureofthings
Fortifying Magnesium Soak
$36.00
from
natureofthings
BUY
More from Birchbox
Birchbox
X Tenoverten Exclusive At Home Manicure Kit
$48.00
from
Birchbox
BUY
Birchbox
Birchbox X Refinery29 Unbothered: The It’s Your Crown Hair Kit
$38.00
from
Birchbox
BUY
Birchbox
Best Sellers Box + 3-month Subscription Card
$50.00
from
Birchbox
BUY
Birchbox
Birchbox X Oribe 2.0
$68.00
from
Birchbox
BUY
More from Body Care
The Nue Co.
Sleep Drops
$69.99
from
The Nue Co
BUY
La Mer
The Hand Treatment
$90.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Erno Laszlo
Phelityl Cleansing Bar
$38.00
from
Erno Laszlo
BUY
Dr. Jart+
Dermask Foot Smoothing Mask
$12.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted